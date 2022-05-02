TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield hits 3% for first time in over three years; Fed meeting looms

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters - The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield on Monday hit 3% for the first time since December 2018, a psychological milestone that could have major implications for other financial markets.

The 10-year yield is an important barometer for mortgage rates and other financial instruments. It has surged the last two months as the bond market prepared for the Federal Reserve to start reducing its balance sheet, which ballooned to nearly $9 trillion as the central bank bought bonds during the pandemic.

The process of unwinding those purchases is called "quantitative tightening."

The Fed, at the close on Wednesday of its two-day policy meeting, is expected to announce a hike in the fed funds target rate by 50 basis points to 0.75%-1.00%, as well as revealing its balance sheet plan. Some Fed officials have said that the balance sheet run-off may start at the latest next month.

U.S. benchmark 10-year yields touched a peak of 3.002%, and were last up 10 basis points at 2.986% US10YT=RR.

"The biggest question among investors is: What is the high in rates? Because if you look at it from a long-term perspective, 3% in the 10-year is actually starting to look attractive," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

"A lot of investors from a long-term perspective want to buy in. The issue they are seeing is even though rates are attractive, they are even more attractive tomorrow. That's certainly what's frightening people," he added.

U.S. 30-year yields also hit multi-year peaks, rising to 3.066% US30YT=RR, the highest since March 2019. The yield was last up 10 basis points at 3.053%.

Fed funds futures, which track short-term rate expectations, have priced in at least three 50 basis-point increases this year, with 248 basis points in cumulative hikes. FEDWATCH

By the end of 2022, the market has priced in a fed funds rate of 2.8%, compared with the current 0.33%.

"We expect the Fed to be on the hawkish side with their comments on Wednesday," said Stan Shipley, fixed-income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. "Even though commodity prices are going down, and even though there are signs that inflation pressures are easing, inflation is still too high."

On the short end of the curve, U.S. 2-year yields, which tend to reflect Fed rate expectations, rose about 3 basis points to 2.729% US2YT=RR.

On Monday, data showed growth in U.S. manufacturing activity slowed for a second straight month in April. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday that its index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 55.4 last month from 57.1 in March.

The U.S. data had only marginal impact on Treasuries.

In other parts of the Treasury market, the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) turned positive again on Monday, hitting 0.172%, its highest since March 2020. It was last up 20 basis points at 0.148% US10YTIP=RR.

The U.S. 5-year TIPS yield advanced to -0.214%, the highest since December 2021. It was last up 22 basis points at -0.228% US5YTIP=RR.

May 2 Monday 2:40PM New York / 1840 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.79

0.8025

-0.039

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.3775

1.4062

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-144/256

2.7271

0.027

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-42/256

2.9224

0.064

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-212/256

3.0045

0.092

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-248/256

3.0398

0.110

10-year note US10YT=RR

90-144/256

2.9944

0.109

20-year bond US20YT=RR

86-244/256

3.276

0.122

30-year bond US30YT=RR

84-72/256

3.0576

0.112

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 32.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 20.25 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.00 -1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.00 -3.00

