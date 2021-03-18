TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield hits 1.74% despite Fed's pledge to calm markets

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.74% for the first time since January 2020 on Thursday, up around 10 basis points on the day even as the Federal Reserverepeated its pledge to keep interest rates near zero through 2023.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR saw a sudden spike in early London trade jumping 7 bps in less than an hour before settling around 1.71%. The yield jump dented the tech-heavy Nasdaq futures NQc1, which fell more than 1%.

"Bond investors realise the Fed won't tweak policy for some time," said Neil MacKinnon, global macro strategist at VTB Capital.

"Given no tightening in the near-term, the market is pricing in the upcoming sharp improvement in economic data, which would show strong activity and consumption."

The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it expected higher economic growth and inflation in the U.S. this year and that it was too early to start talking about tapering Fed bond buying.

"These moves will certainly be a test of the Fed's very accommodative policies and the next couple of months will be very interesting," MacKinnon added.

