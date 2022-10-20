TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield climbs to new 14-year peak as Fed to keep hiking rates for some time

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields continued surging on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year peaks as U.S. economic data showing persistent labor tightness reinforced investor bets that the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively.

The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose to as much as 4.228%, its highest level since June 2008. It was last up nearly 10 basis points (bps) at 4.2283%.

U.S. 30-year yields soared to a new 11-year peak of 4.225% US30YT=RR. They last traded up 9.5 bps at 4.2213%.

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR hit its highest since August 2007, at 4.619%. It was last 6.7 bps higher at 4.6186%.

U.S. yields rose after data showing initial jobless claims fell to a seasonally-adjusted 214,000 for the week ended Oct. 15. Data for the prior week was revised to show 2,000 fewer applications filed than previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 230,000 applications for the latest week.

With inflation in the U.S. still running red hot and unemployment falling to just 3.5% in September, traders are bracing for another jumbo rate increase -- a 75-bp hike -- from the Fed at its November meeting.

Fed funds futures trades have also factored in another 75 bp increase in the policy rate in December.

The Fed has already hiked its target interest rate range to 3% to 3.25% from just 0% to 0.25% in March.

"We ... expect the Fed to cause a hard landing," said Bryce Doty, senior portfolio manager/vice president of Sit Investment Associates, adding that expectations for cuts in the second quarter of 2023 remain constant.

"Either the Fed recognizes what a mistake it is to destroy jobs when there is such a labor shortage like we've never seen before and pause or continue to raise rates aggressively creating a massive hard landing resulting in an abrupt about face on rates."

U.S. yields extended their rise after Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the central bank is not done with raising its short-term rate target, but added that it was likely the Fed could pause tightening next year and take stock of how its rate increases are impacting the economy.

Also on Thursday, the U.S. Treasury auctioned $21 billion in five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, with the high yield of 1.732% stopping short of the expected rate at the bid deadline, which suggested increased demand.

Analysts said demand was fueled by strong participation from direct bidders. According to investment bank Jefferies, direct bidders took down 17% of the auction, which is about six percentage points higher than the average of the last four auctions. In dollar terms, Jefferies said this is the biggest takedown since December 2019.

In the UK, Liz Truss said she would resign as British prime minister, brought down just six weeks into the job by an economic program that shattered investor confidence and enraged much of her Conservative Party.

The U.S. Treasuries market showed little reaction to the news.

"The UK thing is somewhat of a roller-coaster over the past six weeks. The momentum is going down this direction anyway with all the turning back on policies and doing a U-turn on the budget," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust, in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

"So the fact that we had this resignation today doesn't shift anything. The market has already digested everything."

October 20 Thursday 3:36PM New York / 1936 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.905

3.9983

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.3325

4.4905

0.025

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-81/256

4.6207

0.069

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-220/256

4.6637

0.103

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-134/256

4.4607

0.110

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-18/256

4.3684

0.110

10-year note US10YT=RR

88-36/256

4.2388

0.110

20-year bond US20YT=RR

85-104/256

4.4948

0.107

30-year bond US30YT=RR

79-68/256

4.2299

0.103

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 39.00 3.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.75 1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 1.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.50 2.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -45.50 1.75 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Additional reporting by Harry Robertson in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Ken Ferris) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

