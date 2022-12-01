US Markets

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield at lowest in two months on day after Powell speech

Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

December 01, 2022 — 06:09 am EST

Written by Samuel Indyk for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields extended their decline on Thursday, a day after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could slow its pace of tightening from the December meeting.

The yield on U.S. 10-year notes fell 10 basis points to 3.598% its lowest level in almost two months and was last trading just above that level. US10YT=RR

The U.S. two-year yield was last down 5 bps at 4.3223% US2YT=RR

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk, editing by Alun John)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

