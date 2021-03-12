TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rise above 1.60%

US Markets

U.S. Treasuries sold off sharply during early London trading on Friday, pushing the yield on the benchmark note above 1.60%.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which had already been rising during Asian trading, accelerated its rise at the London open and rose above 1.60% for the first time in four sessions. It was last up 6 basis points on the day to 1.58% at 0735 GMT.

Yields on the 30-year Treasuries also rose as much as 8 bps on the day to 2.371%, its highest in over two weeks. US30YT=RR

