TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rise above 1.60%

AMSTERDAM, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries sold off sharply during early London trading on Friday, pushing the yield on the benchmark note above 1.60%.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which had already been rising during Asian trading, accelerated its rise at the London open and rose above 1.60% for the first time in four sessions. It was last up 6 basis points on the day to 1.58% at 0735 GMT.

Yields on the 30-year Treasuries also rose as much as 8 bps on the day to 2.371%, its highest in over two weeks. US30YT=RR

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.