TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit one-week low, back below 1.5%

MILAN, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday after an auction of benchmark 10-year notes was better than feared and data a day early pointed to tepid underlying inflation.

In London trade, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit a new low since March 4 at 1.48% US10YT=RR, down 4 basis points on the day.

Focus turned to the third Treasury auction of the week, with $24 billion of 30-year paper coming to market on Thursday. That follows a sale of 10-year bonds on Wednesday. /

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

