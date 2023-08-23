TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edge off 16-year highs

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury 10-year yields pulled back from this week's 16-year highs on Wednesday, as weak euro zone business activity data gave battered government bond markets globally a reprieve.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR slipped 6 basis points to 4.268% after touching 4.366% on Tuesday, a high last seen in November 2007.

U.S yields started dropping slowly overnight and fell slightly after economic data from Germany.

Euro area borrowing costs tumbled after survey data showed business activity slumped more than expected in August.

Concerns about whether China and Japan remain aggressive buyers of Treasuries and a stronger-than-expected growth outlook of the U.S. economy, which boosted expectations for higher for longer rates, have been the main drivers of U.S. bond prices this month.

"(Federal Reserve Chair Jerome) Powell's speech on Jackson Hole hence looks like the most likely candidate for the next directional catalyst," Hauke Siemben, rate strategist at Commerzbank, said.

Powell will speak on the economic outlook before the 2023 Jackson Hole Economic Symposium at 1405 GMT on Friday.

A Fed official provided some hawkish signals before Powell.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said the central bank must be open to the possibility that the economy will begin to reaccelerate rather than slow, with potential implications for the U.S. central bank's inflation fight. He added that recent moves in yields were not a sign of "inappropriate" market tightening but more likely a response to strong economic data.

According to fund managers, economic resilience and high bond supply are now playing a larger role in driving market direction than second-guessing the Federal Reserve.

The yield on 2-year note US2YT=RR fell 3 bps to 5.008%.

