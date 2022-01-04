TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rises to six-week high

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest level in six weeks on Tuesday, as a selloff in governments bonds resumed in the London trading session.

The 10-year yield rose to as high as 1.647% US10YT=RR and was last up around 1.5 basis points on the day.

It surged 12 basis points on Monday, on the first trading day of the year, as investors' attention returned to the outlook for higher U.S. interest rates.

Most other U.S. yields edged higher on Tuesday ahead of the U.S. session open, with five-year yields rising to 1.377% US5YT=RR, their highest in six weeks also.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)

