US Markets

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rises to six-week high

Contributor
Dhara Ranasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest level in six weeks on Tuesday, as a selloff in governments bonds resumed in the London trading session.

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest level in six weeks on Tuesday, as a selloff in governments bonds resumed in the London trading session.

The 10-year yield rose to as high as 1.647% US10YT=RR and was last up around 1.5 basis points on the day.

It surged 12 basis points on Monday, on the first trading day of the year, as investors' attention returned to the outlook for higher U.S. interest rates.

Most other U.S. yields edged higher on Tuesday ahead of the U.S. session open, with five-year yields rising to 1.377% US5YT=RR, their highest in six weeks also.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular