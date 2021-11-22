TREASURIES-Two-year yields rise to pandemic high, spreads tighten on Powell nomination
By David Randall
NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday after President Joe Biden announced he would nominate Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to a second term while elevating Fed Governor Lael Brainard to vice chair.
Powell, who was widely expected to be tapped for a second term, will helm the central bank as it begins to pull back its emergency-level support of the economy and tame inflation, which recently hit its highest levels since 1990.
The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 8.5 basis points at 0.590%, its highest since early March 2020, following a weak auction of $58 billion in notes, said Lou Brien, an analyst at DRW Trading.
The Treasury also auctioned $59 billion in five-year notes in a sale that Brien characterized as "less than good," with primary dealers taking the largest percentage of the sale since February.
Rising short-term yields suggests that the market is anticipating a more aggressive tapering move by the Fed in 2022, said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. Rates Strategy at BMO Capital Markets. Powell's nomination "certainly puts an earlier lift-off on the table," he said.
Futures on the federal funds rate 0#FF:, which track short-term interest rate expectations, on Monday priced in a 100% chance of a quarter-point tightening by the Federal Reserve by June next year. The probability was at more than 90% before Biden's announcement.
Powell's nomination "provides a little bit more legitimacy to market pricing in terms of Fed tightening next year," said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at TD Securities.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 8.9 basis points to 1.625%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 6.6 basis points to 1.973%.
The yield curve flattened, with spreads between 5 and 30-year Treasuries tightening to their lowest levels since March 2020, while the spread between 5- and 10-year Treasuries reached to their lowest since July 2020.
November 22 Monday 4:07PM New York / 2107 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
!Empty value
!Empty value
!Empty value
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
0.07
0.071
0.008
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-150/256
0.5904
0.085
Three-year note US3YT=RR
99-112/256
0.942
0.096
Five-year note US5YT=RR
99-24/256
1.3152
0.112
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
98-216/256
1.5514
0.113
10-year note US10YT=RR
97-180/256
1.6253
0.089
20-year bond US20YT=RR
99-180/256
2.0181
0.078
30-year bond US30YT=RR
97-200/256
1.9734
0.066
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
26.75
0.75
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
21.75
1.50
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
11.00
0.50
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
5.75
1.75
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-17.25
2.50
(Reporting by David Randall; Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Angus MacSwan, Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)
((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.