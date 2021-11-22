TREASURIES-Two-year yields rise to pandemic high, spreads fall on Powell nomination

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday after President Joe Biden announced he would nominate Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to a second term while elevating Fed Governor Lael Brainard to vice chair.

Powell, who was widely expected to be tapped for a second term, will helm the central bank as it begins to pull back its emergency-level support of the economy and tame inflation, which recently hit its highest levels since 1990.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose slightly above 0.58%, its highest level since early March 2020, following a weak auction of $58 billion in notes, said Lou Brien, an analyst at DRW Trading.

The Treasury also auctioned $59 billion in five-year notes in a sale that Brien characterized as "less than good," with primary dealers taking the largest percentage of the sale since February.

Rising short-term yields suggests that the market is anticipating a more aggressive tapering move by the Fed in 2022, said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. Rates Strategy at BMO Capital Markets. Powell's nomination "certainly puts an earlier liftoff on the table," he said.

Futures on the federal funds rate 0#FF:, which track short-term interest rate expectations, on Monday priced in a 100% chance of a quarter-point tightening by the Federal Reserve by June next year after President Joe Biden re-nominated Jerome Powell as Fed chairman. They was already at more than 90% before Biden's announcement.

Powell's nomination "provides a little bit more legitimacy to market pricing in terms of Fed tightening next year," said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at TD Securities.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 7.7 basis points to 1.613%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 5.8 basis points to 1.965%.

Spreads between 5 and 30-year Treasuries fell to their lowest levels since March 2020, while the spread between 5 and 10-year Treasuries fell to their lowest since July 2020.

November 22 Monday 1:17PM New York / 1817 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0475

0.0482

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0675

0.0685

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-155/256

0.5801

0.075

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-118/256

0.934

0.088

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-38/256

1.3036

0.101

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-244/256

1.5346

0.097

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-208/256

1.6132

0.077

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-204/256

2.0124

0.072

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-244/256

1.9657

0.059

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 26.75 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 21.75 1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.50 1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -17.75 2.00 (Reporting by David Randall. Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss. Editing by Angus MacSwan and Nick Zieminski) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

