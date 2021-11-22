TREASURIES-Two-year yields rise to highest since March '20 on Powell nomination

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose Monday after President Joe Biden announced he would nominate Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to a second term while elevating Fed Governor Lael Brainard to vice chair.

Powell, who was widely expected to be tapped for a second term, will helm the central bank as it begins to pull back its emergency-level support of the economy and tame inflation, which recently hit its highest levels since 1990.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 6.3 basis points at 0.568%, hitting its highest level since early March 2020.

That move suggests the market is anticipating a more aggressive tapering move by the Fed in 2022, said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. Rates Strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Powell's nomination "certainly puts an earlier liftoff on the table," he said.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 6.2 basis points to 1.598%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond, US30YT=RR, meanwhile, was up 4.1 basis points to 1.948%.

Spreads between 5 and 30-year Treasuries fell to their lowest levels since March 2020.

November 22 Monday 9:33AM New York / 1433 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0525

0.0532

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0675

0.0685

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-161/256

0.568

0.063

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-130/256

0.9179

0.072

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-62/256

1.2839

0.081

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-24/256

1.5131

0.075

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-248/256

1.596

0.060

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-72/256

1.9828

0.043

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-104/256

1.9454

0.038

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 27.25 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 22.00 1.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 11.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.50 1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -17.25 2.50

