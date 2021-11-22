TREASURIES-Two-year yields rise, spreads fall on Powell nomination

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose Monday after President Joe Biden announced he would nominate Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to a second term while elevating Fed Governor Lael Brainard to vice chair.

Powell, who was widely expected to be tapped for a second term, will helm the central bank as it begins to pull back its emergency-level support of the economy and tame inflation, which recently hit its highest levels since 1990.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 5.1 basis points at 0.556%, hitting its highest level since early March 2020.

That move suggests the market anticipates a more aggressive tapering move by the Fed in 2022, said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. Rates Strategy at BMO Capital Markets. Powell's nomination "certainly puts an earlier liftoff on the table," he said.

Fed funds futures, meanwhile, now reflect that the central bank will raise rates in June.

Powell's nomniation "provides a little bit more legitimacy to market pricing in terms of Fed tightening next year," said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at TD Securities

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 5.3 basis points to 1.589%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 4.3 basis points to 1.950%.

Spreads between 5 and 30-year Treasuries fell to their lowest levels since March 2020.

November 22 Monday 10:07AM New York / 1507 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.05

0.0507

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0675

0.0685

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-166/256

0.5578

0.053

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-138/256

0.9072

0.061

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-74/256

1.274

0.071

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-40/256

1.5035

0.066

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-12/256

1.5874

0.051

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-68/256

1.9838

0.044

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-104/256

1.9454

0.038

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 26.75 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 21.75 1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 11.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.25 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -17.50 2.25 (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Mark Potter/Mark Heinrich) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

