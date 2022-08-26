TREASURIES-Two-year yields pop, long-dated Treasuries flat after Powell speech

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. two-year Treasury yields briefly popped to their highest levels since October 2007 before stabilizing near two-month highs Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates to fight inflation.

Powell, in a closely-watched speech at the Fed's Jackson Hole conference, said that investors should not expect the central bank to reduce interest rates until inflation is tamed.

"While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," Powell said.L1N30219A

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.9 basis points at 3.423%, slightly below its high for the year of 3.4350% in June.

The rise in short-term interest rates further inverted the yield curve, which is often looked at as a signal of an upcoming recession. The closely-watched gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was at -36.9 basis points, compared to -31.3 basis points before Powell's speech.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 2.2 basis points to 3.046%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 1.2 basis points to 3.246%.

Yields rise as bond prices fall.

"Powell's comments were remarkably in line with market expectations," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets. "Overall, the response is well within the recent range in nominal terms, even if the curve appears biased to break out lower."

August 26 Friday 10:25AM New York / 1425 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.765

2.8225

0.023

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.145

3.239

0.015

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-169/256

3.4272

0.053

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-48/256

3.4154

0.051

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-164/256

3.2034

0.046

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-220/256

3.1475

0.038

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-84/256

3.0632

0.039

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-112/256

3.4842

0.023

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-24/256

3.2576

0.024

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 32.25 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -29.50 -0.25 (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.