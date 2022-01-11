TREASURIES-Two-year yields hit two-year highs, 10-year yields dip

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields hit almost two-year highs on Tuesday as investors prepared for the likelihood the Federal Reserve will raise rates as many as four times this year, and before the Treasury Department will sell new three-year notes.

Benchmark 10-year yields dipped as more aggressive rate hikes are also seen as likely to dent growth and inflation longer-term.

The Fed is viewed as being more aggressive than previously expected after minutes from the Fed’s December meeting released last week showed the U.S. central bank may need to raise rates and reduce its overall asset holdings sooner to fight unabated inflation.

At the same time, the labor market is nearing maximum employment, adding to the case for tightening policy.

“The Fed is now more likely than not to begin the rate hiking campaign at the March meeting," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets, and “assuming the Fed starts in March, they’ll have a higher probability of getting to a higher terminal rate than one might have otherwise assumed.”

Market participants are now pricing in a terminal rate, or a neutral interest rate, of around 1.75%-1.80%, up from 1.50% a few months ago.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will pledge to fight inflation when he testifies on Tuesday at a congressional hearing during which fast-rising U.S. prices will likely spark plenty of lawmaker questions and criticism.

High inflation and a strong recovery will require the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least three times this year, beginning as soon as March, and warrant a rapid rundown of Fed asset holdings to draw excess cash out of the financial system, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said.

Two-year note yields US2YT=RR, which are highly sensitive to interest rates, jumped to 0.945% and three-year yields US3YT=RR reached 1.237%, both the highest since February 2020.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell to 1.775%, after rising to 1.808% on Monday, the highest since January 2020. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB flattened to 83 basis points, the smallest yield gap since Jan. 3.

Demand for three-year debt will be tested on Tuesday when the Treasury sells $52 billion of the notes, the first sale of $110 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week.

It will also sell $36 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $22 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

“Three-years are a less obvious buying opportunity just given the amount of rate hike potential as we look into 2023 and beyond,” said Lyngen, noting that the 10-year sale may be more attractive as “it’s an opportunity for investors to buy higher rates as the year gets started.”

The 10-year auction will come after consumer price inflation data on Wednesday is expected to show that prices rose 0.3% in December, with an annual increase of 6.6%, according to the median estimates of economists polled by Reuters.

January 11 Tuesday 9:31 AM New York / 1431 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.125

0.1268

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.285

0.2894

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-161/256

0.9408

0.037

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-86/256

1.2319

0.033

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-142/256

1.5535

0.017

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-184/256

1.7239

0.004

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-104/256

1.7746

-0.005

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-152/256

2.1495

-0.005

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-44/256

2.0933

-0.016

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.25 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 19.25 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -16.25 1.00

