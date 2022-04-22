TREASURIES-Two-year yields hit three-year highs on hawkish Fed expectations

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields surged to fresh three-year highs on Friday, a day after Federal Reserve officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell, indicated that the U.S. central bank will aggressively hike interest rates to stem soaring inflation.

A half-point interest rate increase will be "on the table" when the Fed meets on May 3-4 to approve the next in what are expected to be a series of rate increases this year, Powell said.

“We’re repeating the same message from central bankers and every time, each repetition ratchets short interest rates higher,” said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Powell, for example, yesterday talked about May and a 50-basis-point rate hike and the reaction overnight was we extended 50-basis-point rate hikes, at least as far as forward Treasuries were concerned, every meeting through November,” Vogel said.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points at its May meeting and announce plans to reduce its almost $9 trillion balance sheet.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing for the Fed's benchmark rate to rise to 2.59% in November, and to 3.01% next February, from 0.33% now. FEDWATCH

Two-year note yields US2YT=RR, which are highly sensitive to interest rate moves, rose to 2.789%, the highest since December 2018, before dipping back to 2.770%. Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last at 2.928%, after reaching 2.981% on Wednesday, also the highest since December 2018.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB flattened 7 basis points to 16 basis points. This part of the yield curve briefly inverted in late March and early April, a change which has historically been a reliable indicator that a recession is likely in one to two years.

April 22 Friday 9:21AM New York / 1321 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.845

0.8585

0.030

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.3375

1.3651

0.054

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-7/256

2.7701

0.077

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-12/256

2.9621

0.070

Five-year note US5YT=RR

97-164/256

3.0183

0.039

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

96-24/256

3.0033

0.021

10-year note US10YT=RR

91-20/256

2.9278

0.011

20-year bond US20YT=RR

88-172/256

3.1478

0.009

30-year bond US30YT=RR

86-76/256

2.9436

0.011

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.50 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.50 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -21.25 0.50 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.