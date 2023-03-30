TREASURIES-Two-year yields hit one-week highs on banking optimism

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - Two-year Treasury yields rose to one-week highs on Thursday as investors grew more confident that recent stress in the banking sector would be contained, but remained cautious about the impact that bank failures would have on the economy.

Treasury yields have stabilized following sharp drops after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank earlier this month.

However, “nobody wants to make too big of a move in either direction because we don’t know if another shoe’s going to drop, or if there’s going to be an economic change ... are institutions going to pull back from lending? Things like that may push us towards a recession,” said Ellis Phifer, managing director of fixed income research at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.

Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data on Friday is the next major U.S. economic focus. That is expected to show core prices rose by 0.4% in February and posted an annual increase of 4.7%. USPCEM=ECI, USPCE2=ECI

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose moderately last week, showing no signs yet that tightening credit conditions were having a material impact on the labor market, which remains tight.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR gained two basis points to 3.581%. They are up from a six-month low of 3.285% reached on Friday and are holding below a 15-year high of 4.338% on Oct. 21.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose eight basis points to 4.155%, the highest since March 22. They are up from a six-month low of 3.555% on Friday but below the almost 16-year high of 5.084% hit on March 8.

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was last at minus 57 basis points.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 55% chance of a 25 basis points interest rate increase at the Federal Reserve’s May 2-3 meeting.

March 30 Thursday 9:30AM New York / 1330 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.665

4.7856

0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.7025

4.8966

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-120/256

4.1545

0.075

Three-year note US3YT=RR

101-230/256

3.9379

0.055

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-152/256

3.7148

0.040

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-212/256

3.6531

0.029

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-84/256

3.581

0.015

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-112/256

3.9157

-0.001

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-124/256

3.7658

-0.012

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.75 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.50 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.50 0.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Potter) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

