TREASURIES-Two-year yields hit 17-year highs after hawkish Fed

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Interest rate sensitive two-year Treasury yields hit 17-year highs on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday but stiffened its hawkish stance for future policy.

The U.S. central bank projected a further rate increase by the end of the year and expected monetary policy to be significantly tighter through 2024 than previously thought.

"It looks as though the Fed is trying to send as hawkish as signal as it possibly can," said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York. "It's just a question of whether the markets will listen to them. ... It's just a question of how the data evolves from here."

The two-year yields US2YT=RR reached 5.152%, the highest since July 2006, before falling back to 5.120%. Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR jumped to 4.359% and were last at 4.339%. They reached 4.371% on Tuesday, the highest since 2007.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB deepened to minus 78 basis points.

Fed funds futures traders are still pricing in only a partial chance of a further rate hike, with a 33% probability in November and 47% chance by December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

As they did in June, Fed policymakers at the median still see the central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate peaking this year in the 5.50%-5.75% range, just a quarter of a percentage point above the current range.

But from there the Fed's updated quarterly projections show rates falling only half a percentage point in 2024 compared to the full percentage point of cuts anticipated at the meeting in June.

"The decrease in the number of cuts in 2024 is one of the more telling changes this month," said Andrew Patterson, senior economist at Vanguard. "It means that the Fed is increasingly confident that they can pull off a soft landing and that the economy can withstand higher rates for longer."

September 20 Wednesday 2:30PM New York / 1830 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.325

5.4876

0.011

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.305

5.5421

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-199/256

5.1202

0.011

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-132/256

4.8009

0.006

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-96/256

4.5169

-0.005

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-16/256

4.4521

-0.017

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-76/256

4.3387

-0.028

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-80/256

4.582

-0.036

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-156/256

4.3899

-0.038

