TREASURIES-Two-year yields hit 13-month peak, 10-years eke higher

By David Randall

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Two-year Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since March 2020 while longer-dated bonds edged higher Monday as investors continued to digest the Federal Reserve's hawkish turn at its policy meeting last week.

The Fed said Wednesday that most policymakers expect two interest rate hikes in 2023. The prospect of those sooner-than-expected moves have pushed short-term yields higher while keeping longer-duration yields in check as market fears of out-of-control inflation subside.

"By bringing forward rate hikes, the Fed is providing a material headwind not only for any inflation that might not prove transitory but also growth as well. Needless to say, such a hawkish pivot is likely to remain topical for weeks to come – a reality further reinforced by the lack of meaningful economic data over the next several sessions," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose to 0.2684%, while 10-year yields US10YT=RR edged higher to 1.4667%.

Bond yields rise as prices fall.

"It feels like the Fed’s modest moves last week basically got them in line with where the street was already. The bond markets seem to agree with that, as the yield on the U.S. 10-year ended the week below 1.5%," said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities.

Investors will be watching for comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and New York Fed President John Williams later in the day.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.055

0.0558

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-185/256

0.2684

0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-66/256

0.5012

0.021

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-56/256

0.9121

0.026

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-8/256

1.2452

0.026

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-100/256

1.4734

0.023

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-228/256

2.0117

0.035

30-year bond US30YT=RR

106-188/256

2.0717

0.044

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) GooU.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.50 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.75 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.75 -0.75 (Reported by David Randall; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.