TREASURIES-Two-year yields gain, long-dated Treasuries mixed after Powell speech

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. two-year Treasury yields briefly popped to their highest levels since October 2007 before stabilizing near two-month highs on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates to fight inflation.

Powell, in a closely watched speech at the Fed's Jackson Hole conference, said investors should not expect the central bank to reduce interest rates until inflation is tamed.

"While higher interest rates, slower growth and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," Powell said.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.9 basis points at 3.403%, slightly below its high for the year of 3.4350% in June.

The rise in short-term interest rates further inverted the yield curve, which is often seen as a signal of an upcoming recession. The closely watched gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was at -37.0 basis points, compared with -31.3 basis points before Powell's speech.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 0.9 basis point to 3.033%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 2.7 basis points to 3.207%.

Yields rise as bond prices fall.

"Powell's comments were remarkably in line with market expectations," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets. "Overall, the response is well within the recent range in nominal terms, even if the curve appears biased to break out lower."

August 26 Friday 1:55PM New York / 1755 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

2.785

2.843

0.043

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.1475

3.2417

0.018

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-181/256

3.4028

0.029

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-60/256

3.3986

0.035

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-174/256

3.1948

0.038

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-240/256

3.135

0.025

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-140/256

3.0371

0.013

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-12/256

3.4413

-0.020

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-252/256

3.2096

-0.024

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 32.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -28.75 0.50 (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Nick Zieminski and Leslie Adler) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

