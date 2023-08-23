TREASURIES-Treasury yields slip on weak PMI data, rethink of economy

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Treasury yields slid on Wednesday after weak U.S. and European business activity suggest global disinflation as markets await possible indications of where the Federal Reserve sees interest rates ahead of its annual summit at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

U.S. business activity approached the stagnation point in August, with growth at its weakest since February as demand for new business in the vast service sector contracted.

A bigger decline than expected in euro zone activity added to a shift this week in where the market sees growth and inflation after Treasury yields surged this month to decade highs following a recent flurry of robust U.S. economic data.

"What the market is starting to confront in the last few days is maybe we got it all wrong," Thierry Wizman, global FX and interest rates strategist at Macquarie in New York said of the view that the U.S. economy is exceptionally strong.

"Maybe what's happening here is that we're going to get lower inflation, but we're going get it in the context of a soft economy in Europe, in China especially, and potentially also in the U.S. by extension."

The yield on 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR fell 10.5 basis points to 4.223%, after earlier this week touching 4.366%, a high for the benchmark note last seen in November 2007.

The two-year's US2YT=RR yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, slid 9.2 basis points to 4.945% as it fell below the 5% threshold.

Before the PMI data, yields on the 10-year note had climbed almost 40 basis point this month as markets mulled where the optimum interest rate lies.

The 10-year inflation-protected note US10YTIP=RR fell to 1.883% after rising above 2% the past two days.

"We're in a pause until rates decide whether or not the Fed is going to be consistent in getting to its 2% target or whether they're going to back away from its 2% target and accept something higher," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York.

"You got this confluence of factors, saying 'OK maybe we need to be higher with rates, but how much higher do we need to get?'" he said. "The answer is you're going to settle someplace around 4.5%."

The probability of a Fed rate hike when policymakers end a two-day meeting on Sept. 20 crept up to 13.5% before the PMI data, then slid to 11.5%, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Futures have pared expectations of a rate cut next year and now sees the Fed's overnight lending rate above 5% through May 2024 after earlier this week seeing that extended to June. FEDWATCH

Powell will speak on the economic outlook at the Jackson Hole symposium at 10:05 a.m. EDT (1405 GMT) on Friday.

A Fed official earlier provided some hawkish signals before Powell.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said the U.S. central bank must be open to the possibility that the economy will begin to re-accelerate rather than slow, with potential implications for the Fed's inflation fight. Recent moves in yields were not a sign of "inappropriate" market tightening but more likely a response to strong economic data, he said.

The Treasury will sell $16 billion of 20-year bonds at 1 p.m., followed by $8 billion of 30-year TIPS on Thursday.

August 23 Wednesday 10:47 a.m. New York / 1447 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3

5.4623

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.285

5.5055

-0.029

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-164/256

4.9453

-0.092

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-66/256

4.6445

-0.103

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-234/256

4.3715

-0.108

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-20/256

4.3233

-0.110

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-44/256

4.2253

-0.103

20-year bond US20YT=RR

91-152/256

4.5233

-0.094

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-172/256

4.3241

-0.087

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

