TREASURIES-Treasury yields slip on weak PMI data, economic outlook

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Treasury yields slid on Wednesday after weak U.S. and European business activity signaled global disinflation as markets await possible indications of where the Federal Reserve sees interest rates ahead of its annual summit at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

U.S. business activity approached the stagnation point in August, with growth at its weakest since February, as demand for new business in the vast service sector contracted, while the downturn in euro zone activity was far deeper than expected.

The declines in the purchasing managers' indices added to a shift this week in which the market sees growth and inflation after Treasury yields surged this month to decade highs following a recent burst of robust U.S. economic data.

"What the market is starting to confront in the last few days is maybe we got it all wrong," Thierry Wizman, global FX and interest rates strategist at Macquarie in New York said of a narrative painting an exceptionally strong U.S. economy.

"Maybe what's happening here is that we're going to get lower inflation, but we're going to get it in the context of a soft economy in Europe, in China especially, and potentially also in the U.S. by extension."

The yield on 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR fell 13.6 basis points to 4.192%, after earlier this week touching 4.366%, a high for the U.S. benchmark last seen in November 2007.

The two-year's US2YT=RR yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, slid 7.2 basis points to 4.965% as it fell below the key 5% threshold.

Before the PMI data, yields on the 10-year note had climbed almost 40 basis points this month as markets more openly accepted the Fed's mantra that rates would be higher for longer.

The 10-year inflation-protected note US10YTIP=RR fell to 1.854% after rising above 2% the past two days for the first time in 14 years.

"We're in a pause until rates decide whether or not the Fed is going to be consistent in getting to its 2% (inflation) target or whether they're going to back away from its 2% target and accept something higher," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York.

"You got this confluence of factors, saying 'OK, maybe we need to be higher with rates, but how much higher do we need to get?'" he said. "The answer is you're going to settle someplace around 4.5%."

The probability of a Fed rate hike when policymakers end a two-day meeting on Sept. 20 crept up to 13.5% before the PMI data on a strong economic outlook, then slid to 11.5% after the U.S. PMI data, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Futures had pared expected rate cuts next year and were pricing in the Fed's target rate to stay above 5% through next June due to the stronger growth outlook. But after the PMI data, the size of cuts rose to almost 105 basis points by year-end 2024 and the lending rate fell below 5% in June. FEDWATCH

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak on the economic outlook in Jackson Hole at 10:05 a.m. EDT (1405 GMT) on Friday, the U.S. central bank said last week.

The Fed must be open to the possibility that the U.S. economy will begin to reaccelerate rather than slow, and that "inflation stays high," Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Tuesday.

The Treasury on Wednesday sold $16 billion of 20-year bonds with a high yield of 4.499%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.351%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.35% a year for the next decade.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger when shorter-dated securities yield more than the long end in what's known as an inverted yield curve, widened to -77.3 basis points.

Aug. 23 Wednesday 3:34 p.m. New York / 1934 GMT

Aug. 23 Wednesday 3:34 p.m. New York / 1934 GMT

Price Current Yield % Net Change (bps) Three-month bills US3MT=RR 5.305 5.4675 0.006 Six-month bills US6MT=RR 5.285 5.5055 -0.029 Two-year note US2YT=RR 99-155/256 4.9646 -0.072 Three-year note US3YT=RR 99-60/256 4.6531 -0.094 Five-year note US5YT=RR 98-240/256 4.3661 -0.113 Seven-year note US7YT=RR 98-48/256 4.3047 -0.128 10-year note US10YT=RR 97-108/256 4.1938 -0.134 20-year bond US20YT=RR 92-16/256 4.4851 -0.132 30-year bond US30YT=RR 97-136/256 4.2717 -0.139

