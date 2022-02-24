TREASURIES-Treasury yields slide as Russia invades Ukraine

By Herbert Lash and Dhara Ranasinghe

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Investors piled into U.S. government debt on Thursday, pushing Treasury yields sharply lower after Russia invaded Ukraine in the biggest attack by one country against another in Europe since World War Two.

Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across its borders from Russia and Belarus, and landing on its coast from the Black and Azov seas, as missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities.

World stock markets fell as the news pushed investors into safe havens such as U.S. Treasuries and gold. The U.S. dollar strengthened =USD more than 1% and oil prices jumped more than 7% CLc1, LCOc1.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 8.1 basis points to 1.896% after earlier touching 1.846%. The benchmark note had been on track for its biggest daily drop since late November.

A closely watched part of the yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasuries US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 40.4 basis points.

History has shown over the past 50 years that geopolitical events rarely have a long-term sustainable impact on capital markets, said Stan Shipley, strategist at Evercore ISI.

"They do move some sectors, whether you’re talking about financial, banking or energy prices," Shipley said. "But the trends we were seeing will probably continue after a short-term pause."

The Federal Reserve has preferred at times in the past to delay major policy decisions until uncertainty driven by geopolitical risks diminished, Goldman Sachs said.

Now is different as inflation risk has created a more urgent reason to tighten, though uncertainty has lowered the odds of a 50-basis-point interest rate hike in March, it said. But Goldman does see rates steadily rising by 25 basis points at upcoming meetings.

Money markets FEDWATCH priced in an 18.5% probability of a 50 basis-point rate hike in March, or half the odds of such an increase as was registered on Wednesday.

"There's clearly no risk appetite this morning and lots of uncertainty," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets in London.

Across the U.S. Treasury curve, yields were sharply lower on the day, with the two-year US2YT=RR note down 11.2 basis points at 1.488%.

This echoed moves in European sovereign debt markets, where German Bund yields were set for their biggest daily drop since March 2020 -- when the outbreak of COVID-19 threw world markets into turmoil.

Justin Onuekwusi, a portfolio manager at LGIM, said expectations for the number of rate hikes this year were being lowered, despite the impact on inflation from rising energy prices, because of a perception that it could be the wrong time to start taking liquidity out of markets.

"Central banks may have to look through an inflation spike, though that means ultimately rate hikes could become substantially bigger," he said.

Oil prices surged, with Brent LCOc1 breaching $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, as Russia's attack on Ukraine exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supplies.O/R

As investors rushed to protect against inflation risks, yields on inflation-linked bonds fell.

The yields on the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.621%, indicating that the market sees inflation averaging about 2.6% a year for the next decade.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 3.144%.

The U.S. dollar five-years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.368%.

The Treasury plans to auction $50 billion of seven-year notes at 1 p.m. EST.

