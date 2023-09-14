TREASURIES-Treasury yields see-saw after hotter-than-expected data

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Treasury yields see-sawed on Thursday as concerns receded a bit about hotter than expected U.S. retail sales and producer prices in August as much of the rising costs were driven by a surge in gasoline prices that could wane in coming months.

U.S. producer prices increased by the most in more than a year in August as the cost of gasoline surged, while retail sales increased more than expected as higher gasoline prices boosted receipts at service stations.

After initially rising, rates traded either side of breakeven on the larger-than-expected increase in retail sales, while the producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.7% last month, up from expectations of 0.4%.

Downward revisions in retail sales and the fact the rise in PPI was mostly attributed to a more than a 10% gain in energy demand took the heat off the headline increases, said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco.

"The headline was hotter than expected, but a lot of that came from energy," she said. However, "the fact that other components of PPI weren't as strong maybe is not going to hold as much water if we continue to see energy prices staying high."

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, rose 0.8 basis points to 4.992%, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR was up 2.6 basis points at 4.274%.

The futures market priced in a 3% likelihood that the Federal Reserve raises its overnight lending rates next week. But the target rate is expected to stay above 5% through June 2024 with a major cut only seen the following month.

"There are a lot of fears that the consumer is going to start breaking down a little bit, trying to repair balance sheets. There's a lot of talk that the re-imposition of student loan payments is going to crimp the consumer," Rupert said.

Yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR remained inverted at -72.2 basis points as the shorter-dated note yields more than the longer one. The inversion, which started in July 2022, is seen as a recession harbinger over an extended period.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose 3.9 basis points to 4.376%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.319%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.346%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging a bit more than 2.3% a year for the next decade.

Sept. 14 Thursday 10:33 a.m. New York / 1433 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3175

5.479

0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2975

5.5332

-0.009

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-4/256

4.9903

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-230/256

4.6617

0.006

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-230/256

4.3976

0.007

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-160/256

4.3559

0.019

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-208/256

4.2724

0.024

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-160/256

4.5574

0.036

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-220/256

4.3743

0.037

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

