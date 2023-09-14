News & Insights

TREASURIES-Treasury yields rise after higher-than-expected data

September 14, 2023 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by Herbert Lash for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Thursday after the average price U.S. producers receive for their products rose more than expected last month, and retail sales also increased more than expected in August on rising gasoline prices at service stations.

Final demand as measured by the producer price index rose 1.6% on a 12-month basis, up from 0.8% in July, the Labor Department said. Final demand was 0.7% month on month, up from 0.3%.

Retail sales rose 0.6% last month, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, was up 2.7 basis points at 5.011%, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR rose 1.8 basis points to 4.266%.

