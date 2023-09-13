TREASURIES-Treasury yields little changed on underlying inflation outlook

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Treasury yields traded little changed on Wednesday after the underlying pace of inflation eased in August, suggesting the Federal Reserve can keep interest rate hikes on hold next week despite the biggest increase in U.S. consumer prices in a year.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.6% last month, the largest gain since June 2022, the Labor Department said, after rising just 0.2% on a monthly basis the prior two months.

Gasoline prices accelerated 10.6%, while in the 12-months through August the CPI jumped 3.7% after climbing 3.2% in July.

However, core inflation, which is of greater concern to the Fed as it strips out food and energy prices, ran at a 4.3% year-on-year rate in August from 4.7% the previous month.

The market had anxiously awaited the report given nervousness about gasoline prices, said John Luke Tyner, portfolio manager and fixed-income analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors in Fairhope, Alabama.

"We've all seen the impact that energy prices have had the last several months, pushing costs higher, especially at the pump," he said. "But all in all, (the report) wasn't too much of a surprise."

The Fed will find it troublesome to get inflation down to its 2% target, considering the strength of the labor market, he said.

"What is problematic is the super-core inflation number, which is basically less services, less housing, and when you look at that number, we're still well over 4%," he said, making "the Fed's life difficult in terms of any type of near-term cuts."

Reaction to the CPI report reflects the fact that the Treasury market is finally embracing the Fed's mantra that rates will stay higher for longer, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed-income strategy at WisdomTree.

"Even if the Fed is done raising rates, then you know there's no reason to think rates are going come down in a visible fashion anytime soon," he said.

"We not only pushed back the timing for rate cuts, the market has also pushed back the magnitude of rate cuts that was expected."

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, fell 0.4 basis points to 5.001%, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR was up 2 basis points at 4.284%.

The futures market is betting the Fed's overnight lending rate will hit almost 5.46% in December and will not drop below 5% until late June 2024, with significant rate cuts only starting in July. FEDWATCH

Yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR remained inverted at -71.9 basis points as the shorter-dated note yields more than the longer one. The inversion, which started in July 2022, is seen as a recession harbinger over an extended period.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 1.9 basis points to 4.365%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.334%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.36%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging just above 2.3% a year for the next decade.

Sept. 13 Wednesday 11:16 a.m. New York / 1516 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.31

5.4719

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.305

5.5421

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-255/256

5.0009

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-220/256

4.6758

0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-206/256

4.4189

0.009

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-136/256

4.3717

0.014

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-184/256

4.2842

0.020

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-176/256

4.5526

0.018

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-4/256

4.3646

0.019

