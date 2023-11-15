TREASURIES-Treasury yields jump as revised retail sales overshadow cooling inflation

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rebounded Wednesday despite signs of slowing inflation after a revision of retail sales data showed strong gains in September.

Overall, retail sales dipped 0.1% last month, slightly less than the 0.3% economists polled by Reuters expected, according to the Commerce Department. Data for September was revised higher to show sales increasing 0.9% instead of the previously reported 0.7% rise.

At the same time, the headline reading of the Producer Price Index was down 0.5% month on month, well below the estimate of +0.1%, following Tuesday's reading of lower consumer prices. Producer prices rose 0.5% in September.

"It’s this Jekyll and Hyde bond market right now where moment you're applauding good inflation data and the next you’re worried about strong economic data," said Lawrence Gillium, chief fixed income strategist at LPL Financial. "As long as the Fed has the potential to either raise rates again or prolong interest rate cuts you will see these sporadic movements in the bond market."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes, which moves in the opposite direction of prices, US10YT=RR was up 7.1 basis points to 4.512%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 4.8 basis points to 4.669%.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.26

5.4197

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2175

5.4482

0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-50/256

4.8928

0.076

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-232/256

4.6588

0.088

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-156/256

4.5085

0.088

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-244/256

4.544

0.086

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-220/256

4.5176

0.077

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-180/256

4.8747

0.061

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-60/256

4.6731

0.052

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00

