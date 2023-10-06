TREASURIES-Treasury yields jump after US jobs report

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday after data showed that employers added 336,000 jobs in September, well above the 170,000 that was expected by economists.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose to 4.84%, from around 4.75% before the data was released. They reached 4.884% on Wednesday, the highest since 2007.
Two-year notes US2YT=RR rose to 5.14%, from around 5.06% before the data. They are holding below the 5.202% level hit on Sept. 21, which was the highest since July 2006.
The closely watched yield curve between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was little changed at minus 30 basis points.
October 6 Friday 8:40AM New York / 1240 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
5.3575
5.5174
0.015
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
5.35
5.5861
0.029
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-198/256
5.1214
0.096
Three-year note US3YT=RR
99-42/256
4.9335
0.110
Five-year note US5YT=RR
99-58/256
4.8014
0.118
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
98-184/256
4.8435
0.118
10-year note US10YT=RR
92-152/256
4.8282
0.112
20-year bond US20YT=RR
90-4/256
5.1861
0.112
30-year bond US30YT=RR
86-160/256
4.9912
0.104
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Christina Fincher)
((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.