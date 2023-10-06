TREASURIES-Treasury yields jump after US jobs report

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday after data showed that employers added 336,000 jobs in September, well above the 170,000 that was expected by economists.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose to 4.84%, from around 4.75% before the data was released. They reached 4.884% on Wednesday, the highest since 2007.

Two-year notes US2YT=RR rose to 5.14%, from around 5.06% before the data. They are holding below the 5.202% level hit on Sept. 21, which was the highest since July 2006.

The closely watched yield curve between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was little changed at minus 30 basis points.

October 6 Friday 8:40AM New York / 1240 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3575

5.5174

0.015

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.35

5.5861

0.029

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-198/256

5.1214

0.096

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-42/256

4.9335

0.110

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-58/256

4.8014

0.118

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-184/256

4.8435

0.118

10-year note US10YT=RR

92-152/256

4.8282

0.112

20-year bond US20YT=RR

90-4/256

5.1861

0.112

30-year bond US30YT=RR

86-160/256

4.9912

0.104

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Christina Fincher)

