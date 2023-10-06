News & Insights

US Markets

TREASURIES-Treasury yields jump after US jobs report

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

October 06, 2023 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by Karen Brettell for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday after data showed that employers added 336,000 jobs in September, well above the 170,000 that was expected by economists.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose to 4.84%, from around 4.75% before the data was released. They reached 4.884% on Wednesday, the highest since 2007.

Two-year notes US2YT=RR rose to 5.14%, from around 5.06% before the data. They are holding below the 5.202% level hit on Sept. 21, which was the highest since July 2006.

The closely watched yield curve between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was little changed at minus 30 basis points.

October 6 Friday 8:40AM New York / 1240 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3575

5.5174

0.015

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.35

5.5861

0.029

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-198/256

5.1214

0.096

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-42/256

4.9335

0.110

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-58/256

4.8014

0.118

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-184/256

4.8435

0.118

10-year note US10YT=RR

92-152/256

4.8282

0.112

20-year bond US20YT=RR

90-4/256

5.1861

0.112

30-year bond US30YT=RR

86-160/256

4.9912

0.104

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Christina Fincher)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.