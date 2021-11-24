TREASURIES-Treasury yields inch toward highs for year on strong economic data

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields continued to inch toward their highs for the year after data released Wednesday suggested the job market and consumer spending continue to improve.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to their lowest since 1969 last week, the Labor Department said. At the same time, personal consumption rose 1.7% - slightly more than the estimated 1.6% - in the third quarter.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 2.5 basis points at 1.690%, near its high for the year of 1.74% reached in March. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 1.1 basis points to 2.034%.

Signs of strength in the economy will likely reinforce investors' belief that inflation will accelerate and weigh on Treasury prices, said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

"The market has been and continues to lean bearishly duration, which suggests that a collective shift back closer to neutral would create a meaningful round of buying in Treasuries," he said.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 3.6 basis points at 0.644%.

The yield curve flattened, with spreads between 5- and 30-year Treasuries tightening near their lowest levels since March 2020.

November 24 Wednesday 9:17AM New York / 1417 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.055

0.0558

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0825

0.0837

0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-186/256

0.6378

0.030

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-96/256

0.964

0.027

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-116/256

1.3635

0.030

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-76/256

1.6066

0.020

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-40/256

1.6861

0.021

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-144/256

2.0884

0.016

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-128/256

2.0315

0.009

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.50 1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 22.50 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.00 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -17.75 -0.50 (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.