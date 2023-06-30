TREASURIES-Treasury yields fall after PCE data is cooler than expected

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Treasury yields mostly slid on Friday after U.S. consumer spending slowed more than expected in May, though futures still predict that the Federal Reserve will resume raising interest rates next month to quell persistent inflation.

The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (CPE) index on an annual basis fell to 4.6%, down from 4.7% in April, the Commerce Department said.

An array of data has shown consumer spending moderated in the second quarter after rising at its fastest pace in nearly two years in the January-March period.

Yields pared declines following the data's release, with the short end of the curve at times edging higher on expectation that policymakers will hike rates again at the end of their July 25-26 meeting, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled on Thursday.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which generally reflects interest rate expectations, was up 0.1 basis point to 4.879%, while the benchmark 10-year note's yield US10YT=RR fell 1.9 basis points to 3.835%.

"It's very hard for the market to actually understand exactly which data points to look at," said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.

"The most important one of this series, you're seeing core PCE come in on the weaker side, especially core core, which is a core services ex housing."

Futures signaled the Fed's overnight borrowing rate would stay above 5% through early May next year, pushing out expectations that rates will stay higher for longer. On Monday, the market envisioned the target rate would fall below 5% after January. FEDWATCH.

The likelihood the Fed will hike again in July was at 86.8%, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed, while earlier this week odds were at about 75%. Strong job growth, housing starts and orders for long-lasting manufactured goods have led economists to expect the economy to remain resilient despite higher rates.

"It's just a question of how low does the Fed want it to go, and when they're comfortable, either stopping rate hikes or how long they're comfortable waiting in order to assess the next hike," Goldberg said.

The yield curve measuring the difference between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR widened to -104.6 basis points.

The inverted curve, reflecting front-end rates that are much higher than the long end over an extended period, is seen as a highly predictive harbinger of a recession.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 3 basis points to 3.882%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.198%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.221%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.2% a year for the next decade.

June 30 Friday 10:27 a.m. New York / 1427 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.175

5.3279

-0.020

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.25

5.4648

-0.036

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-134/256

4.8788

0.001

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-246/256

4.5043

0.001

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-102/256

4.1345

-0.009

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-150/256

3.9837

-0.014

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-64/256

3.8347

-0.019

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97

4.0969

-0.021

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-116/256

3.8833

-0.029

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 21.25 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.75 0.50 TU.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.00 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.50 0.25

