TREASURIES-Treasury yields fall after data is weaker than expected

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 30, 2023 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by Herbert Lash for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Treasury yields fell on Friday after U.S. consumer spending slowed more than expected in May, though futures still priced in the likelihood that the Federal Reserve resumes raising interest rates next month.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, fell 2.8 basis points to 4.850%, while the yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 2.9 basis points to 3.825%.

Data showed U.S. consumer spending slowed sharply in May, but futures were still pricing in 83.5% probability of a rate hike when policymakers meet in late July.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Christina Fincher)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

US Markets
Reuters
