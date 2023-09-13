TREASURIES-Treasury yields edge lower as market sees Fed rate hike on hold

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged lower on Wednesday after the underlying pace of inflation eased in August, suggesting the Federal Reserve can keep interest rate hikes on hold next week despite the biggest increase in U.S. consumer prices in a year.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.6% last month, the largest gain since June 2022, the Labor Department said, after rising just 0.2% on a monthly basis the prior two months.

Gasoline prices accelerated 10.6%, while in the 12-months through August the CPI jumped 3.7% after climbing 3.2% in July.

However, core inflation, which is of greater concern to the Fed as it strips out food and energy prices, ran at a 4.3% year-on-year rate in August from 4.7% the previous month.

"We've all seen the impact that energy prices have had the last several months, pushing costs higher, especially at the pump," said John Luke Tyner, portfolio manager and fixed-income analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors in Fairhope, Alabama.

"But all in all, it wasn't too much of a surprise," he said of the report.

The Fed will find it troublesome to lower inflation to its 2% target, considering the labor market's strength, he said.

"What is problematic is the super-core inflation number, which is basically less services, less housing, and when you look at that number, we're still well over 4%," he said, making "the Fed's life difficult in terms of any type of near-term cuts."

The muted reaction to the CPI report reflects the fact that the Treasury market is finally embracing the Fed's mantra that rates will stay higher for longer, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed-income strategy at WisdomTree.

"Even if the Fed is done raising rates, then you know there's no reason to think rates are going to come down in a visible fashion anytime soon," he said.

"We not only pushed back the timing for rate cuts, the market has also pushed back the magnitude of rate cuts that was expected."

The futures market is betting the Fed's overnight lending rate will hit almost 5.45% in December and will not drop below 5% until late July 2024, with significant rate cuts only starting in the latter half of next year. FEDWATCH

In the near term, the Fed will stick to the higher for longer message, but around year-end if the economy enters a recession as Wells Fargo economists anticipate, policymakers will become divided and interest rate volatility will rise, said Mike Schumacher, head of rates strategy at Wells Fargo in New York.

"If the U.S. economy does weaken somewhat visibly, if job losses tick up, if unemployment increases, then it's more of a challenge for the Fed to say, ‘Oh, we'll keep the funds rate really high, we'll keep real yields very high for a long time.'

"It's probably not a terribly difficult call, but I think it's going to be a much more contentious debate at the FOMC."

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, fell 3.2 basis points to 4.973%, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR was down 2.5 basis points at 4.239%.

Yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR remained inverted at -73.7 basis points as the shorter-dated note yields more than the longer one. The inversion, which started in July 2022, is seen as a recession harbinger over an extended period.

The Treasury sold $20 billion of 30-year bonds at a high yield of 4.345%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 1.7 basis points to 4.329%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.31%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.34%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging just above 2.3% a year for the next decade.

Sept. 13 Wednesday 2:28 p.m. New York / 1828 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.31

5.4719

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.305

5.5421

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-12/256

4.9734

-0.032

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-244/256

4.6419

-0.031

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-254/256

4.3764

-0.034

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-206/256

4.3254

-0.033

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-20/256

4.2386

-0.025

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-56/256

4.5112

-0.024

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-156/256

4.328

-0.018

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Nick Zieminski)

