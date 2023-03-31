TREASURIES-Treasury yields drop as inflation moderates

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields dipped and the closely watched inversion between two-year and 10-year yields narrowed on Friday after data showed that inflation showed signs of cooling in February, even as it remained elevated.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.3% last month after accelerating 0.6% in January. In the 12 months through February, the PCE price index advanced 5.0% after rising 5.3% in January.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index climbed 0.3% after increasing 0.5% in January. The so-called core PCE price index rose 4.6% on a year-on-year basis in February after gaining 4.7% in January.

The data “show that maybe we are seeing some sort of a slowing of the economy, or some kind of relief in the pressure from inflation,” said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management in Boston.

Still, fed funds futures traders are maintaining slightly higher odds that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points when it meets on May 2-3, rather than leave them unchanged. FEDWATCH

“The number remains elevated far from their target, far from where they envision it ending the year, so I do think that if the overall tone is supportive of a rate hike, then their preference would be to hike 25 basis points in May,” said Lorizio.

“That being said ... there is so much data between now and May 3, none of us really know what that data will look like or what’s next in terms of headlines coming out of the banking sector,” he added.

Treasury yields have stabilized following sharp drops after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank earlier this month.

But investors remain wary of any renewed stress in the banking system as they also wait to see how tighter lending standards resulting from the recent bank failures will affect the economy.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell 3 basis points on the day to 3.524%. They are up from a six-month low of 3.285% reached on Friday and holding below a 15-year high of 4.338% on Oct. 21.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR were up two basis points on the day at 4.118%, but they pared the increase after reaching 4.172% before the data. They are up from a six-month low of 3.555% on Friday but below the almost 16-year high of 5.084% hit on March 8.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was last at minus 59 basis points.

March 31 Friday 9:30AM New York / 1330 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.6925

4.8122

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.735

4.9293

0.043

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-138/256

4.1182

0.019

Three-year note US3YT=RR

102-8/256

3.8884

0.006

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-220/256

3.656

-0.007

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-38/256

3.6008

-0.014

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-204/256

3.5242

-0.027

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-68/256

3.8555

-0.035

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-108/256

3.7127

-0.033

Be DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 32.00 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -45.25 0.75 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

