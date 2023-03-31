TREASURIES-Treasury yields drop after inflation data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped and the closely watched inversion between two-year and 10-year yields narrowed after data showed that core inflation came in below expectations in February.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell to a session low of 3.519% and interest rate sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR dropped to 4.110%.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed to minus 59 basis points.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.