TREASURIES-Treasury yields drop after inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 31, 2023 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by Karen Brettell for Reuters ->

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped and the closely watched inversion between two-year and 10-year yields narrowed after data showed that core inflation came in below expectations in February.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell to a session low of 3.519% and interest rate sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR dropped to 4.110%.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed to minus 59 basis points.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

