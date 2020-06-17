TREASURIES-Treasury sells 20-year bonds to strong demand

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury saw strong demand for its second sale of 20-year bonds on Wednesday, as yields fell broadly in choppy trading on concerns about new outbreaks of the coronavirus.

The Treasury sold $17 billion of the 20-year bonds for a high yield of 1.314%, around two basis points lower than where they had traded before the auction.

“The auction went very well and the statistics point to a deepening investor base at the 20-year tenor,” said Jon Hill, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The government saw tepid demand for its first sale of the bonds in May. It relaunched the bond as it increases debt issuance to finance spending meant to blunt the economic impact from the coronavirus.

Yields on the 20-year bonds US20YT=RR fell three basis points on the day to 1.287%.

Yields fell across the curve on concerns that new outbreaks of the coronavirus will hurt the chances of a quick economic recovery, with a new breakout in Beijing and a rising tide of cases in U.S. states that are reopening their economies.

“If that leads to a big shift in household or investor sentiment, one could see a snap lower in equities and a flight to quality in rates,” said Hill.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell two basis points to 0.733%.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB flattened two basis points to 53 basis points.

With a full U.S. economic recovery out of reach until the coronavirus pandemic is brought to heel, the Federal Reserve will use its "full range of tools" to cushion households and businesses, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. homebuilding increased less than expected in May, but a strong rebound in permits for future home construction suggested the housing market was starting to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis along with the broader economy.

Bonds had gained a safety bid overnight as tensions between North Korea and South Korea increased. There have also been clashes between Indian and Chinese troops at a disputed border site.

June 17 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

176-7/32

0-17/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

138-152/256

0-40/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.175

0.1775

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1775

0.1801

-0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-220/256

0.1972

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-18/256

0.2264

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-144/256

0.3392

-0.011

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-168/256

0.5505

-0.019

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-248/256

0.7331

-0.021

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-40/256

1.2874

-0.025

30-year bond US30YT=RR

93-124/256

1.522

-0.016

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.25 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 -1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.00 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -51.00 -1.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Bernadette Baum and Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

