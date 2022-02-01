TREASURIES-Treasury selloff slows as investors question Fed hawkishness

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The bond market selloff that has upended financial markets since the start of the year stalled Tuesday, with benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hovering near their lowest levels in a week.

Treasury yields, which move in the opposite direction of bond prices, rose by some measures at their fastest pace since 2009 in January as investors began pricing in the possibility that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as many as five times this year.

Yet the Fed appeared to throw cold water on that idea Monday, with four separate officials speaking cautiously on the central bank's path after a widely expected March hike.

"We continue to think that the hawkish estimates will prove to be overblown," said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. "The current Federal Reserve has been both hyper transparent, and steadfastly deliberate in their actions. The potential for them to do anything that surprises the markets seems unlikely."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 1.1 basis points to 1.793%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 2.2 basis points to 2.120%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 61.4 basis points. That reflected a slight steepening of the yield curve, which touched its flattest level since October 2020 on Monday.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.2 basis points at 1.177%.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.435%, largely unchanged from Monday.

February 1 Tuesday 9:47AM New York / 1447 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.2275

0.2308

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.49

0.498

-0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-103/256

1.1791

0.014

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-64/256

1.3853

0.014

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-108/256

1.621

0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-250/256

1.7536

0.009

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-64/256

1.7946

0.013

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-248/256

2.1895

0.025

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-128/256

2.1251

0.027

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 14.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.75 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.75 -1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -18.75 -1.00 (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

