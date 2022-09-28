TREASURIES-Treasury prices rebound sharply after BoE decision

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rebounded sharply on Wednesday after the Bank of England bought long-dated UK bonds to restore financial stability in markets rocked globally by the new British government's fiscal policy plans.

Yields on Treasuries and British gilts plummeted and their prices soared on BoE's intervention to quell a market firestorm sparked by Britain's plans announced last week to slash taxes and ramp up borrowing. Bond yields move inversely to their price.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR fell more than 26 basis points to just under 3.70%, on track to the biggest single-day drop since March 2009. In early trade before the BoE's intervention, the benchmark briefly hit a 12-year high of 4.004%.

"The last couple of days Treasuries are a little bit unhinged given how precipitously yields had risen," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale. "But now that we have a backstop from the BoE, you have a bit of a stabilization and 10s are trading much more in line with fundamentals."

Thirty-year GB30YT=RR gilt yields ended the day more than 100 basis points lower at 3.934% - the largest one-day fall since at least 1992, when Refinitiv records for the bond began. GB/

Britain's new economic agenda sent the pound to an all-time low against the dollar, just above $1.03, and deepened a steep sell-off that created a bear market in bonds for the first time in decades.

The BoE is trying to cap a vicious sell-off and markets need to not interpret the UK central bank's actions as quantitative easing, Rajappa said.

"That's not the objective. The objective is to put a lid, if you will, on long bond yields in the UK," she said.

The BoE's move put a circuit breaker on the upward spiral in yields and stemmed the dollar's advance, the main cause of fear and instability in markets, said Jimmy Chang, chief investment officer at Rockefeller Global Family Office.

The decision also revived "a little bit of the hope that maybe the Fed won't be as aggressive as it has sounded," Chang said.

Recent comments from Fed officials suggested that hopes for an imminent easing of monetary policy is misguided.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in London it would be good to get the policy rate to a range of 4.5%-4.75% by year-end or March, while Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic backed another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in November.

The BoE needed to come in and stabilize the market for now, Chang said. "But then they also say that they're going to be buying gilts into mid-October. So what happens after that?"

The implication is the British central bank will need to raise interest rates aggressively, Chang said.

"They've really been boxed in. They're dealing with stagflation and a market just pushing back against what (new Prime Minister Liz) Truss has proposed with very aggressive tax cuts," he said.

The 10-year Treasury US10YT=RR last yielded 3.709%, down 25.4 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 21.4 basis points to 4.094%.

The closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve between two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, a gap seen as a harbinger of a looming recession, initially flattened before trading little changed at -38.9 basis points.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR was last at 2.427%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.333%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. In late August the breakeven rate was at 2.64%.

The 10-year TIPS yield earlier hit a 12-1/2-year high at 1.692%.

The U.S. dollar five-years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.356%.

The Treasury sold $36 billion in seven-year notes at a high yield of 3.898% in a well-bid auction.

Sept. 28 Wednesday 3:48PM New York / 1948 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

3.285

3.3585

0.030

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

3.785

3.9124

-0.037

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-76/256

4.0939

-0.214

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-68/256

4.1278

-0.272

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-228/256

3.9271

-0.287

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

95-156/256

3.8536

-0.287

10-year note US10YT=RR

92-32/256

3.7092

-0.254

20-year bond US20YT=RR

91-192/256

3.9793

-0.160

30-year bond US30YT=RR

87-204/256

3.6763

-0.152

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.50 3.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.25 6.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.25 4.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.00 5.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -42.00 3.00 (Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Sydney; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.