TREASURIES-Treasury curve flattest since April 2020 as long-end bonds rally

The gap between two-and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields -- the so-called yield curve -- narrowed on Monday to the flattest since April 2020 as the demand for safe-haven assets extended the rally in longer-dated bonds.

By 1005 GMT, 10-year yields were down 5 bps at 1.9026% US10YT=RR, having slid more than 12 basis points on Friday.

However two-year yields which tend to react more to potential monetary policy changes rose two bps to 1.52% US2YT=RR, flattening the yield curve to 38.5 bps US2US10=TWEB.

The curve, often seen as a gauge of economic health, has flattened as speculation has grown that the U.S. Federal Reserve could opt for an aggressive, front-loaded rate hike cycle. It now stands some 20 bps flatter than at the end of January

"We have a very flat yield curve, so the market is saying the Fed could raise rates into a slowdown and that there could be a policy error," said Andrew Lake, head of fixed income at Mirabaud Asset Management.

"So there has been a lot of tightening already priced in, so you should see inflation come down and some impact on consumer spending."

