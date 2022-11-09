TREASURIES-Treasuries hold steady ahead of CPI, with no "red wave" from the mid-terms

By Amanda Cooper

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields traded mostly steady on Wednesday, as the results so far for the mid-term elections did not show the anticipated "red wave" resounding Republican victory that some expected, leaving investors to focus on upcoming inflation data.

Control of Congress was up for grabs early on Wednesday, with many of the most competitive races uncalled, meaning it was, as yet, unclear whether Republicans would crack the Democrats' tenuous hold on power.

In the House of Representatives, Republicans remained favored to win a majority that would allow them to halt Biden's legislative agenda. By early Wednesday, the party had flipped six Democratic House seats, Edison Research projected, one more than the minimum they need to take over the chamber.

A Republican-controlled House of Representatives, along with a Democrat president would likely curb spending, but lay the ground for another fight over raising the U.S. debt ceiling next year - effectively leading to political gridlock.

But for investors, the more immediate focus was on Thursday's monthly inflation report, which could shape Federal Reserve monetary policy in the months to come.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR were last unchanged at 4.13%, while those on the two-year note US2YT=RR eased 1.5 basis points to 4.66%.

"If the Republicans can get a blocking in one of the Houses, then ultimately, that could be less inflationary, because it will mean the Democrats won't be able to spend nearly as much money, so in terms of yields, that could be a good thing," CMC Markets chief markets strategist Michael Hewson said.

"It's potentially also positive for stock markets and probably why we've seen a weaker dollar, but obviously, the main focus remains on tomorrow's CPI numbers and particularly the core number," he said.

STIMULUS

Republican hopes for a "red wave" of victories faded as Democrats showed surprising resilience in several key races. Democrats were projected as the winners in 11 of the 13 close contests that had been decided.

"This will almost certainly be the end of the tax rises the Biden administration had been talking about imposing on U.S. corporations and the well-off," Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital, said.

"It also means the end of the loose fiscal policy Biden had been pursuing. This is particularly important, as it removes a source of stimulus from the economy and makes the job of the Fed in getting inflation back under control that little bit easier, to the extent that it may allow for a lower terminal rate," he said.

Markets currently show investors believe the target federal funds rate will peak around 5.1% by next June, from a range between 3.75% and 4% right now, and the chances of a rise of 50 or 75 basis points are tilted in favour of a half-point increase next month. 0#FEDWATCH

Thursday's report on the consumer price index is expected to show a year-on-year rise of 8%, moderating slightly from September's 8.3% rate, while the core rate, which excludes food and energy prices, is forecast to have risen by 6.5%, up from 6.3% the month before.

Any sign of plateauing in the core rate in particular, could be instrumental in setting the scene for a smaller rate rise at the Fed's next meeting in December and temper the strength of the dollar, which has benefited this year from the largest annual rise in 10-year yields since 1980, CMC's Hewson said.

"If the core is starting to level out, then I think the weakness that we're seeing in the dollar at the moment could actually start to become more of a trend, rather than just a pullback," he said.

