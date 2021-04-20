TREASURIES-Traders send down yields on lower stocks, global virus concerns

By Ross Kerber

April 20 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors moved out of stocks and eyed challenges many countries still face from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was down 3.7 basis points at 1.562% in early afternoon trading after spending much of the morning near 1.6%.

Yields fell as the S&P 500 and the Dow traded lower for a second straight day, with investors pinning their hopes on results from Netflix IncNFLX.O and other major tech-related companies this week to help sustain an upbeat start to the earnings season.

Tufts University economist Brian Bethune said the lower yields stood in contrast with their level close to 1.8% on March 30, reflecting worries that public health gains against the coronavirus have stalled in Brazil, Canada and other countries.

"There's a repricing of what the international environment is going to look like," even though the U.S. economic recovery looks strong, Bethune said.

The benchmark yield remained above its multi-week low of 1.528% reached April 15. Investors will watch the results of a $24 billion auction of 20-year bonds by the U.S. Treasury set for Wednesday.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy will temporarily see "a little higher" inflation this year as activity strengthens and supply constraints push up prices in some sectors, but the Fed is committed to keeping any overshoot within limits, according to an April 8 letter seen by Reuters.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 140.80 basis points, about 1 basis point lower than Monday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield was down less than a basis point at 0.153%.

In the overnight repurchase market, the repo rate fell to 0.1% USONRP= on Tuesday from 0.3% the previous session, weighed down by the influx of cash from government state enterprises Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Each month, around the 18th, Fannie, Freddie and Ginnie invest cash in the repo market during the period when they receive mortgage payments from homeowners, until they make their principal and interest payments on the 24th to the mortgage-backed security holder.

April 20 Tuesday 3:17PM New York / 1917 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.025

0.0253

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0425

0.0431

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-241/256

0.1552

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-40/256

0.3223

-0.019

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-196/256

0.7984

-0.031

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-24/256

1.2358

-0.036

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-4/256

1.5642

-0.035

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-140/256

2.1521

-0.027

30-year bond US30YT=RR

91-164/256

2.2619

-0.031

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 11.50 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.25 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -27.75 1.50 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Susan Fenton, Steve Orlofsky and Richard Chang) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

