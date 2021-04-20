TREASURIES-Traders send down yields on lower stocks, global virus concerns

By Ross Kerber

April 20 (Reuters) - Investors sent most U.S. Treasury yields lower on Tuesday as they moved out of stocks and eyed challenges many countries still face from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was down 3.5 basis points at 1.5642% in early afternoon trading after spending much of the morning near 1.6%.

The move down in yields came as the S&P 500 and the Dow traded lower for a second straight day, with investors pinning their hopes on results from Netflix NFLX.O and other major tech-related companies this week to help sustain an upbeat start to the earnings season.

Tufts University economist Brian Bethune said the lower yields stood in contrast with their level close to 1.8% on March 30 and showed investors worried that public health gains against the virus have stalled in Brazil, Canada and other countries.

Even though the U.S. economic recovery looks strong, Bethune said, "There's a repricing of what the international environment is going to look like."

The benchmark yield remained above its multi-week low of 1.528% reached April 15. Investors will watch the results of a $24 billion auction of 20-year bonds by the U.S. Treasury set for Wednesday.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy will temporarily see "a little higher" inflation this year as activity strengthens and supply constraints push up prices in some sectors, but the Fed is committed to keeping any overshoot within limits, according to an April 8 letter seen by Reuters.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 141 basis points, about 4 basis points lower than Monday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1532%.

April 20 Tuesday 12:46 PM New York / 1646 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0275

0.0279

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0425

0.0431

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-242/256

0.1532

-0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-40/256

0.3223

-0.019

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-198/256

0.7968

-0.032

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-24/256

1.2358

-0.036

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-4/256

1.5642

-0.035

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-144/256

2.1511

-0.028

30-year bond US30YT=RR

91-164/256

2.2619

-0.031

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 11.50 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.25 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.50 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -28.25 1.00 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Susan Fenton and Steve Orlofsky) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

