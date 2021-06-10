TREASURIES-Traders rethink CPI message and send down yields

By Ross Kerber

June 10 (Reuters) - Investors reversed course and sent longer-term U.S. Treasury yields lower during a see-saw trading session on Thursday, suggesting an embrace of the view that inflationary pressures are temporary.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was down 2.2 basis points at 1.4671% in afternoon trading, near its low for the session and the least since March.

The yield had trended down from a high of 1.535% on Thursday morning, reached soon after the U.S. Labor Department said its consumer price index increased 0.6% last month after surging 0.8% in April. Separately, the department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in 15 months.

The drop in yields after the initial surge showed the market growing more comfortable with the message from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that inflationary pressures are temporary as the U.S. economy reopens quickly, said Andy Richman, Sterling Capital Management managing director.

"It's buying into the Fed's wait-and-see approach," Richman said.

The trading moved down the part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 131 basis points, about 2 basis points lower than Wednesday's close and also its lowest since March.

Demand for 30-year bonds sold at auction at 1 p.m. was "mixed," according to a note from BMO Capital Markets rates strategist Ben Jeffery, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.29 versus an average of 2.38.

The 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=RR yield was at -0.889% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.348%.

The amount of money flowing into the Fed's reverse repurchase facility was nearly $535 billion, the fourth day in a row it hit a record high and putting pressure on short-term interest rates.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1508%.

The yield on the one-month billUS1MT=RR was at 0.0025%, the lowest since May when it touched 0% for the first time since March 2020.

June 10 Thursday 1:57 PM New York / 1757 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.025

0.0253

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-243/256

0.1508

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-214/256

0.305

-0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-18/256

0.7356

-0.009

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-172/256

1.1494

-0.017

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-116/256

1.4671

-0.022

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-192/256

2.0807

-0.015

30-year bond US30YT=RR

104-176/256

2.1614

-0.007

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.75 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -30.25 -0.50 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

