TREASURIES-Traders push real yields to record lows on inflation concerns
By Ross Kerber
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Traders sent real yields on U.S. Treasuries to record lows on Wednesday after new consumer price data reinforced inflation concerns and flattened a closely-watched part of the yield curve.
The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities US10YTIP=RR dipped as low as -1.243% and the yield on 30-year TIPS US30YTIP=RR went as low as -0.607%, both records, in morning trading.
The moves came after higher-than-expected price data, which could lead to monetary tightening. A report from the U.S. Labor Department showed consumer prices increased more than expected in October as the cost of gasoline and food surged, leading to the biggest annual gain since 1990.
The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up 2.4 basis points at 1.4728% in morning trading and reached as high as 1.492%. Increases were higher in the middle of the curve such as on the 3-year note, up 9.2 basis points at 0.8081%.
Jack Ablin, chief investment officer for Cresset Capital in Chicago, said the market moves reflected growing concerns about higher prices. "The inflation came in higher than expected, and bond investors need to be compensated for the purchasing power risk," he said.
The trading left the part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on five- and 30-year Treasuries US5US30=RR, at 68 basis points, down 6 basis points from Tuesday's close and the lowest since March of 2020.
BMO Capital Markets interest rate strategist Ben Jeffery said the flatter curve suggested a more aggressive normalization path by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"At this point the flatter curve seems to be pointing to more aggressive Fed action, so I think that’s going to be the primary story probably over the next several months or even the next quarter or two," he said.
Traders will watch the results of an auction of $25 billion of 30-year bonds US30YT=RR at midday.
November 10 Wednesday 9:25AM New York / 1425 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
0.045
0.0456
0.000
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
0.065
0.0659
0.005
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-195/256
0.4969
0.088
Three-year note US3YT=RR
99-212/256
0.8081
0.092
Five-year note US5YT=RR
99-222/256
1.1526
0.085
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
100-8/256
1.3703
0.056
10-year note US10YT=RR
99-24/256
1.4728
0.024
20-year bond US20YT=RR
98-52/256
1.859
0.010
30-year bond US30YT=RR
104-24/256
1.8211
0.000
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
20.50
-0.25
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
17.25
0.50
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
8.25
-0.25
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
2.50
-0.25
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-19.25
1.50
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.