TREASURIES-Traders pause sell-off on lower consumer sentiment

NEW YORK / LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Selling in U.S. Treasury markets paused on Friday as data showed consumer sentiment plunged to a 10-year low on inflation worries, leaving traders trying to gauge the pace of future central bank interest rate increases.

The yield on the U.S. five-year note US5YT=RR was up 1.8 basis points at 1.2309%, after earlier in the day reaching 1.263% US5YT=RR, the highest since February 2020 and up five basis points from its close on Wednesday, the last trading day before bond markets were closed on Thursday.

The note and others fell back as the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index showed little belief that policymakers are taking sufficient steps to tame inflation.

The moves still left key parts of the U.S. yield curve close to milestone lows. For instance the spread between five-year and 30-year Treasuries was at 71 basis points, about a basis point higher than its close on Wednesday. It had reached as low as 62 basis points earlier Friday, its lowest since March 2020.

Kim Rupert, senior economist for Action Economics, said the trading showed investors struggling to forecast whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will accelerate its pace of expected rate hikes in the face of the Michigan data and other indications of price increases.

Economic data on Wednesday showed the biggest annual rise in U.S. inflation in 31 years, for instance, sending yields higher.

"The market is now pricing in a more aggressive Fed tightening structure," she said. But traders' mood seemed jittery. "There's a lot of mixed messages and mixed positioning at this point," Rupert said

U.S. stock indexes rose on Friday, as Johnson & Johnson and big technology and communication stocks led gains, contributing to risk-on sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR was up 1.2 basis points at 1.5699% on Friday. The 10-year breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR held near 2.71%, the highest since May 2006.

November 12 Friday 12:10PM New York / 1710 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0525

0.0532

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.065

0.0659

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-185/256

0.5175

0.014

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-178/256

0.8531

0.018

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-126/256

1.2309

0.018

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-108/256

1.4627

0.016

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-52/256

1.5699

0.012

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-88/256

1.9744

0.012

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-140/256

1.9391

0.021

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 24.00 2.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 20.00 2.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.25 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -18.25 0.50 US five-year bond yields set for biggest weekly jump in 2 yearshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3F7FqWq (Reporting by Ross Kerber and Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Mark Potter and Jonathan Oatis) ((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

