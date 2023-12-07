TREASURIES-Ten-year yields rise before Friday's key jobs report

By Karen Brettell

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields edged up from three-month lows on Thursday as traders waited for a highly anticipated jobs report on Friday, while comments from Japanese monetary officials indicating a potential policy shift could weigh on demand for U.S. government debt longer-term.

Treasury yields have tumbled on concerns about slowing U.S. economic growth, with investors also preparing for the possibility that Friday’s jobs report for November may miss economists’ expectations.

"The market in my view has been waiting for the jobs data all week," said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York. "The market is anticipating weaker data and trying to figure out when the Fed is going to be cutting rates."

Friday’s payrolls report for November is expected to show that employers added 180,000 jobs during the month, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters. USNFAR=ECI

Traders appear to be pricing in a rapidly weakening economy, with the Federal Reserve seen as having a more than 50% chance of making its first interest rate cut in March. FEDWATCH

However, di Galoma noted that a cut that soon is unlikely unless there is an unforeseen geopolitical event, with decreases starting in mid-year more likely.

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week to a seasonally adjusted 220,000 for the week.

The pace of recent yield declines, which has sent 10-year yields to 4.10%, from 4.70% in mid-November and a 16-year high of 5.02% on Oct. 23 is also seen by some as overdone in the short-term.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last up 2 basis points on the day at 4.140%, after falling as low as 4.104% on Wednesday, the lowest since Sept. 1.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR fell 3 basis points to 4.578%. They are holding above the 4.540% level reached on Friday, which was the lowest since June 13.

The inversion in the yield curve between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed 5 basis points to minus 44 basis points.

Meanwhile hints that the Bank of Japan could move away from its ultra dovish policy could dent demand for Treasuries if a subsequent increase in Japanese government bond yields makes U.S. debt relatively less attractive after adjusting for foreign exchange hedging.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday he told Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the central bank will scrutinize the strength of domestic demand and next year's wage outlook in guiding monetary policy.

He also said the central bank has several options on which interest rates to target once it pulls short-term borrowing costs out of negative territory.

Several events next week are also likely to influence Treasuries trading.

Demand for U.S. government bonds will be tested when the Treasury sells three-year, 10-year and 30-year debt.

Consumer price inflation data for November is also due on Tuesday.

Fed officials are due to give their updated economic and interest rate projections at the conclusion of their Dec. 12-13 policy meeting.

Dec. 7 Thursday 9:40AM New York/1440 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.245

5.4033

-0.004

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.145

5.3697

-0.011

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-142/256

4.5779

-0.025

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-208/256

4.3264

-0.012

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-32/256

4.1225

-0.001

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-62/256

4.1679

0.012

10-year note US10YT=RR

102-232/256

4.14

0.019

20-year bond US20YT=RR

104-48/256

4.4313

0.032

30-year bond US30YT=RR

108-80/256

4.2561

0.032

(Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

