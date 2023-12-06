TREASURIES-Ten-year yields hit three-month lows, concerns for weak jobs report

By Karen Brettell

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to three-month lows on Wednesday as investors priced for the possibility that Friday's highly anticipated jobs report for November will disappoint, as ADP data showed jobs growth coming in below economists' expectations.

Yields have tumbled as data increasingly points to a slowing U.S. economy and following dovish comments by some Federal Reserve officials who believe inflation will continue to fall closer to the Fed's 2% target.

The drop in longer-dated yields to current levels suggests that "this bond market is expecting a weak payrolls number," said Padhraic Garvey, regional head of research, Americas, at ING.

Private payrolls rose by 103,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday, below forecasts for 130,000 in jobs gains, though ADP's data do not necessarily correlate to government payrolls figures.

Friday's payrolls report for November is expected to show that employers added 180,000 jobs during the month, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters. USNFAR=ECI

The pace of the recent yield declines, meanwhile, also indicates that the repricing may be overdone in the short-term.

Garvey noted that while he does expect yields to decline as the U.S. economy weakens, "it just seems to have happened very, very quickly ahead of a pivotal payrolls number that, if it comes in as economists expect - it means we don't have a labor market recession. And if we don't have a labor market recession, there isn't any urgency for the Fed to pivot."

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a more than 50% probability that the Fed will begin cutting rates in March, and see 124 basis points in rate reductions by December 2024. FEDWATCH

Economists polled by Reuters see cuts starting later, with a slim majority saying that the Fed will hold interest rates until at least July. They also said the first cut would be to adjust the real rate of interest, not the start of stimulus.

Other data on Wednesday showed that U.S. unit labor costs were much weaker than initially thought in the third quarter amid robust worker productivity.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last down 5 basis points on the day at 4.123%, after falling as low as 4.106%, the lowest since Sept. 1. They have tumbled from a 16-year high of 5.021% on Oct. 23.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose three basis points to 4.603%. They are holding above the 4.540% level reached on Friday, which was the lowest since June 13.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB reached minus 49 basis points, the most inverted since Nov. 28, and was last at minus 48 basis points.

While Friday's jobs report is likely to set the near-term direction of bond yields, other factors next week may also impact market moves.

Fed officials are due to give their updated economic and interest rate projections at the conclusion of their Dec. 12-13 policy meeting.

Demand for U.S. government bonds will also be tested when the Treasury sells three-year, 10-year and 30-year debt.

Consumer price inflation data for November is also due on Tuesday.

December 6 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2475

5.4067

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.155

5.3812

-0.006

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-130/256

4.6033

0.026

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-200/256

4.3381

0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-32/256

4.1227

-0.015

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-80/256

4.1563

-0.037

10-year note US10YT=RR

103-12/256

4.123

-0.048

20-year bond US20YT=RR

104-156/256

4.4002

-0.080

30-year bond US30YT=RR

108-224/256

4.2247

-0.081

Yields https://tmsnrt.rs/4191fkA

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Will Dunham)

