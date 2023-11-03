TREASURIES-Ten-year yields hit 5-week lows as labor market softens

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to five-week lows on Friday and two-year yields reached the lowest since early September after data showed U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in October.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 150,000 jobs last month, below economists expectations for a gain of 180,000. Data for September was revised lower to show 297,000 jobs created instead of 336,000 as previously reported.

“I think markets are pretty confident now that the Fed really is at the terminal rate ... that is kind of the final nail in the coffin in terms of market pricing," said Will Compernolle, macro strategist at FHN Financial in New York.

Traders are now pricing in only a 5% chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December, down from 20% on Thursday, while the odds of a January increase have slipped to 11% from 28%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Some of the drop in job gains relative to expectations was likely due to strikes by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union against Detroit's "Big Three" car makers.

But "overall this month and prior revisions to previous months were softer than expected. So it goes beyond just the auto workers strike," said Matt Palazzolo, senior investment strategist at Bernstein Private Wealth Management in New York.

"From a policy perspective this gives confidence the Fed remains on hold for the foreseeable future and only really hikes again if growth or inflation accelerate from here," he added.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said Friday that softer jobs data is moving in the direction desired by central bankers trying to lower inflation, but added he was not yet ready to say what must happen next with the Fed's monetary policy settings.

Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari said he believes it's "too soon to call" if the U.S. central bank will need to consider another interest rate hike.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell as low as 4.484%, the lowest since Sept. 26. They are on track for the largest weekly drop since March.

Thirty-year yields dropped to 4.673%, the lowest since Oct. 12, and are poised for the biggest weekly decline since March 2020.

Two-year note yields US2YT=RR reached 4.807%, the lowest since Sept. 1. They are on pace for the biggest weekly fall since early September.

The inversion in the two-year, 10-year yield curve US2US10=TWEB deepened as far as minus 40 basis points, before rebounding to minus 28 basis points.

"A lot of rally has been positioning changing from one of safety in cash to putting money back to work in the fixed income market," said Rob Daly, Director of Fixed Income at Glenmede Investment Management

Treasury yields tumbled this week after the Treasury cut its refinancing estimate for this quarter, and announced lower increases in long-dated debt auctions than were feared.

At the same time, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell struck a balanced tone after the U.S. central bank left rates unchanged on Wednesday, adding to bets that the Fed's interest rate hiking cycle is done.

Powell "didn’t really seem to push back against the idea that they are at the terminal rate as much as he used to," said Compernolle. "It was a busy week and it all kind of pointed to lower yields in the aggregate."

The next test for Treasuries will be demand for next week's debt auctions. The Treasury will sell $48 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $40 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $24 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

November 3 Friday 3:05PM New York / 1905 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2675

5.4243

-0.016

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.245

5.4744

-0.054

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-82/256

4.8282

-0.147

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100

4.624

-0.149

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-186/256

4.4843

-0.152

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-248/256

4.5427

-0.137

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-180/256

4.5517

-0.117

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-28/256

4.9236

-0.082

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-36/256

4.7464

-0.075

