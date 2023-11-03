TREASURIES-Ten-year yields hit 5-week lows as jobs gains disappoint

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to five-week lows on Friday and two-year yields were the lowest since early September after data showed that U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in October.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 150,000 jobs last month, below economists expectations for 180,000 job gains. Data for September was revised lower to show 297,000 jobs created instead of 336,000 as previously reported.

Some of the drop in job gains relative to expectations was likely due in part as strikes by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union against Detroit's "Big Three" car makers.

Average hourly earnings rose by 0.2% in the month, below expectations for a 0.3% increase. On an annual basis they rose 4.1%, above consensus estimates for a 4.0% gain.

“I think markets are pretty confident now that the Fed really is at the terminal rate ... that is the kind of the final nail in the coffin in terms of market pricing," said Will Compernolle, macro strategist at FHN Financial in New York.

Traders are now pricing only a 10% chance of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December, down from 20% on Thursday, and the odds of a January increase have slipped to 15%, from 28%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

"I wouldn’t say that this one data report really says that the economy is slowing going into the fourth quarter, I think there is still a lot of hard economic data that says the economy’s strong," Compernolle added. "But this is certainly the labor market softening that I think the Fed has been expecting for a while."

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell as low as 4.527%, the lowest since Sept. 29. Two-year note yields US2YT=RR reached 4.847%, the lowest since Sept. 1.

The inversion in the two-year, 10-year yield curve US2US10=TWEB deepened as far as minus 40 basis points and was last at minus 34 basis points.

November 3 Friday 9:06AM New York / 1306 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2725

5.4296

-0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2625

5.4931

-0.035

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-66/256

4.8616

-0.113

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-250/256

4.6326

-0.140

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-192/256

4.4791

-0.157

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-14/256

4.5284

-0.152

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-224/256

4.5291

-0.140

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-140/256

4.8872

-0.119

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-184/256

4.7073

-0.114

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Christina Fincher and Nick Zieminski)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

