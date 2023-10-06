TREASURIES-Ten-year yields highest since 2007 on strong jobs report

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit 16-year highs on Friday after data showed that employers added 336,000 jobs in September, well above the 170,000 that was expected by economists.

Data for August was also revised higher to show 227,000 U.S. jobs added instead of the previously reported 187,000.

Monthly wage growth remained moderate, with average hourly earnings rising 0.2% after a similar gain in August. In the 12 months through September, wages increased 4.2% after advancing 4.3% in August.

"The topline number was much hotter than expected but hourly wages are cooling off nicely," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. "This puts in question whether or not the Fed stays on hold."

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR reached 4.887% and 30-year yields US30YT=RR hit 5.053%, both the highest since 2007.

Two-year notes US2YT=RR rose as high as 5.151%. They are holding below the 5.202% level hit on Sept. 21, which was the highest since July 2006.

The closely watched yield curve between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened to minus 25 basis points, the smallest inversion since October.

October 6 Friday 8:55AM New York / 1255 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.36

5.52

0.018

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.36

5.5968

0.040

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-194/256

5.1298

0.105

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-32/256

4.9481

0.125

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-28/256

4.8283

0.145

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-130/256

4.8798

0.154

10-year note US10YT=RR

92-72/256

4.8704

0.154

20-year bond US20YT=RR

89-112/256

5.2367

0.163

30-year bond US30YT=RR

85-248/256

5.0386

0.152

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Stephen Culp: Editing by Christina Fincher and Susan Fenton)

