TREASURIES-Ten-year yields fall, curve inversion deepens after strong retail sales

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday and the inversion in key parts of the yield curve deepened after a strong retail sales report boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking rates, which in turn is more likely to hurt economic growth.

U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in October, boosted by purchases of motor vehicles and a range of other goods, suggesting that consumer spending could help to underpin the economy in the fourth quarter.

"There is pretty decent demand out there. You see that in the retail sales number and the consumption component of that. Personal consumption expenditures and everything else is giving an upside ramp to 4Q growth," said Jim Caron, portfolio manager and chief fixed income strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR, which are the most sensitive to Fed rate policy, rose as high as 4.401% after the retail sales release, before falling back to 4.363%, little changed on the day.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR dipped 10 basis points to 3.694%, the lowest since Oct. 5, after a brief initial pop after the data.

Expectations that the Fed will keep hiking rates, and possibly hold rates higher for longer, have increased concerns about the economic outlook.

"There’s this expectation that if we get more and more of these rate hikes priced in it's going to lead to a longer recession, a weaker economy overall and thus yields should be somewhat lower," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

Goldman Sachs on Wednesday raised its forecast for the peak in the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 5-5.25%, after adding one more quarter-point Federal Reserve hike in May 2023 to its outlook.

The inversion in key parts of the Treasury yield curve deepened after the retail sales data, reflecting concerns about an impending recession.

The two-year, 10-year part of the curve US2US10=TWEB was at minus 67 basis points, nearing levels last reached in 2000. The gap between three-month and 10-year yields US3MUS10Y=RR inverted as far as minus 55 basis points.

Other data on Wednesday showed that production at U.S. factories barely rose in October and output in the prior two months was not as strong as initially thought, suggesting that manufacturing was rapidly losing momentum amid higher interest rates.

Yields had dipped earlier on Wednesday after Kansas City Fed President Esther George said that inflation is at risk of becoming entrenched in the economy from an overheated job market, making it difficult for the U.S. central bank to bring down inflation without a recession.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly was more optimistic, saying on Wednesday that the Fed's policy rate could end up in the 4.75%-5.25% range, high enough to squeeze inflation from the economy but not so high as to trigger a severe recession.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller, an early and outspoken "hawk," also said that he is with smaller rate increases going forward after recent data showed the pace of price increases slowing.

The U.S. central bank is expected to slow the pace of its rate hikes and make a 50 basis points increase at its December 13-14 meeting. The fed funds rate is expected to peak at 4.92% in May. FEDWATCH

The Treasury Department sold $15 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday to strong demand.

The debt sold at a high yield of 4.072%, around three basis points below where it had traded before the auction. The bid-to-cover ratio was above average at 2.64 times.

The Treasury will also sell $15 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.

November 16 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.13

4.2315

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.4125

4.5759

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-5/256

4.3634

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

101-6/256

4.133

-0.039

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-58/256

3.8502

-0.070

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-80/256

3.7833

-0.093

10-year note US10YT=RR

103-148/256

3.6936

-0.105

20-year bond US20YT=RR

90-132/256

4.0788

-0.132

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-120/256

3.8603

-0.121

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.75 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.00 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.75 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.25 -1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -44.50 -0.25

