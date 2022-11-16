TREASURIES-Ten-year yields fall, curve inversion deepens after strong retail sales

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday and the inversion in key parts of the yield curve deepened after a strong retail sales report boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking rates, which in turn is more likely to hurt economic growth.

U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in October, boosted by purchases of motor vehicles and a range of other goods, suggesting that consumer spending could help to underpin the economy in the fourth quarter.

“If you extrapolate from October and expect that we get similar strength in November and December, then Q4 is looking really quite solid,” said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

“So long as demand is broadly strong then it means that pricing power remains, and this is not a sign that inflation is really slowing down,” Simons added. “That’s why the front-end of the curve sold off a little bit because it does imply on the margin more rate hikes.”

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR, which are the most sensitive to Fed rate policy, rose as high as 4.401% after the retail sales release, before falling back to 4.368%.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell to a low of 3.727%, the lowest since Oct. 5, after a brief initial pop after the data.

The inversion in key parts of the Treasury yield curve deepened, reflecting concerns about an impending recession.

The two-year, 10-year part of the curve US2US10=TWEB was last at minus 63 basis points. The gap between three-month and 10-year yields US3MUS10Y=RR inverted as far as minus 52 basis points, the most inverted since late 2019, and was last at minus 50 basis points.

Yields had dipped earlier on Wednesday after Kansas City Fed President Esther George said that Inflation is at risk of becoming entrenched in the economy from an overheated job market, making it difficult for the Federal Reserve to bring down inflation without a recession.

The U.S. central bank is expected to slow the pace of its rate hikes and make a 50 basis points increase at its December 13-14 meeting. The benchmark fed funds rate is expected to peak at 4.93% in June. FEDWATCH

The Treasury Department will sell $15 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday.

November 16 Wednesday 9:19AM New York / 1419 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.13

4.2315

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.4125

4.5759

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-3/256

4.3676

0.007

Three-year note US3YT=RR

101

4.1414

-0.031

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-34/256

3.8711

-0.049

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-24/256

3.8191

-0.057

10-year note US10YT=RR

103-60/256

3.7342

-0.065

20-year bond US20YT=RR

89-180/256

4.1434

-0.068

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-108/256

3.919

-0.062

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.00 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.50 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -44.00 0.25 U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fall in May Americans feel the heat as U.S. annual inflation posts largest gain since 1981 (Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

